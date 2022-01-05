SC reports 6,992 new COVID cases, percent positive above 30%

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 6,992 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The latest case data shows a slight increase over Tuesday’s cases and a jump in percent positive at 32.7%.

DHEC said the 6,992 new cases include 4,248 confirmed and 2,744 probable cases. A total of 1,555 of those 6,992 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties with Charleston County reporting the second-highest number of new cases in the state.

COUNTY CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES Beaufort County 24 90 114 Berkeley County 116 135 251 Charleston County 327 450 777 Colleton County 15 9 24 Dorchester County 74 252 326 Georgetown County 10 23 33 Williamsburg County 9 21 30

It reported 41 deaths, including 32 confirmed and nine probable deaths. Dorchester County reported one confirmed death.

The percent positive rate was 32.7% an increase from Tuesday’s percent positive rate of 27.9%.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, meaning the numbers released Wednesday represented Monday’s data.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1 million cases of COVID-19. That figure includes 804,782 confirmed cases and 213,653 probable cases.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 804,782 213,653 1,018,435 Total Deaths 12,721 1,994 14,715

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.