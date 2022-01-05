SC reports 6,992 new COVID cases, percent positive above 30%
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 6,992 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
The latest case data shows a slight increase over Tuesday’s cases and a jump in percent positive at 32.7%.
DHEC said the 6,992 new cases include 4,248 confirmed and 2,744 probable cases. A total of 1,555 of those 6,992 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties with Charleston County reporting the second-highest number of new cases in the state.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|24
|90
|114
|Berkeley County
|116
|135
|251
|Charleston County
|327
|450
|777
|Colleton County
|15
|9
|24
|Dorchester County
|74
|252
|326
|Georgetown County
|10
|23
|33
|Williamsburg County
|9
|21
|30
It reported 41 deaths, including 32 confirmed and nine probable deaths. Dorchester County reported one confirmed death.
The percent positive rate was 32.7% an increase from Tuesday’s percent positive rate of 27.9%.
DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, meaning the numbers released Wednesday represented Monday’s data.
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1 million cases of COVID-19. That figure includes 804,782 confirmed cases and 213,653 probable cases.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|804,782
|213,653
|1,018,435
|Total Deaths
|12,721
|1,994
|14,715
WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.
WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.
