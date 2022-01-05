South Carolina authorities searching for missing, endangered man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they are searching for a missing and endangered man.

SLED is looking for 78-year-old James Kenneth Boiter who’s described as standing 5′9″, weighing 195 pounds, with blue eyes and grey hair. Investigators believe he’s driving a gold, 2008 Ford Ranger with SC tag number PRC278.

A picture of his vehicle has been released, and SLED officials say there is front end damage.

The vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on East Dekalb Street at Highway 34 in Camden.

SLED officials say this is a picture taken today of Boiter's vehicle. (SLED)

