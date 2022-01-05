State’s second earthquake of 2022 reported in the Midlands

ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - Two days removed from the first earthquake of 2022, another earthquake was reported in South Carolina early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the most recent quake was reported at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday near Elgin.

Wednesday’s quake measured a magnitude 2.6, USGS officials said.

The area saw the state’s first earthquake of the year on Monday.

This is the ninth earthquake in the area since Dec. 27, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said.

