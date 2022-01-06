2022 Charleston Marathon canceled

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers with the Charleston Marathon announced the cancellation of this year’s event on Thursday.

In a statement released on the event’s website, event organizer Capstone Races said the decision to cancel the Jan. 15 event came after consulting with the other agencies involved in the event.

“The current and unprecedented surge in positive COVID-19 cases has left our police and emergency response resources understaffed,” the release states. “It’s also left our hospital partner’s resources approaching their limit.”

Event organizers said they have also seen positive cases among race staff and volunteers.

Capstone Races said registered runners can participate in a virtual race and receive race swag or receive a race credit towards the 2023 marathon or another Capstone Races event.

Those registered for the 2022 event area are asked to complete the cancellation form by Jan. 14.

