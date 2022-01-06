SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl in NC

Riley Harper Bockes
Riley Harper Bockes(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing 3-year-old girl in Lee County.

Riley Harper Bockes was reported missing from Lee Avenue in Sanford, N.C.

Her abductor is suspected to be 50-year-old Brent James Bockes, who is driving a Burgandy 2013 Toyota Avalon with an NC license tag number TJC1491.

Riley is approximately 2-foot-8, weighing 30 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Brent is a White male, approximately 6-feet-tall weighing 210 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a large scar on his left wrist, a tattoo across the stomach and a tattoo on his upper right arm.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Sanford Police Department immediately at (919) 777-1005, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded at approximately 3:35 p.m. to the 1200 block of Oceanview Road for what was...
Coroner IDs victim of apparent James Is. murder-attempted suicide; man to face murder charge
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 63-year-old Gina Darlene McGehee of Charleston....
Cops: Woman bites paramedic’s groin, takes deputy’s taser after leaving family member at jail
Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says they are responding to a multivehicle crash on...
Firefighter injured in multivehicle crash on Highway 17 Wednesday morning
South Carolina set a new record single-day total of new COVID-19 cases, reporting 10,629 in...
SC reports nearly 35,000 new COVID cases over 4-day period

Latest News

Authorities are looking for the people responsible for breaking into a damaging a church in...
Police searching for suspects after Summerville church vandalized
South Carolina’s top educator has one more year left in office after announcing in October that...
SC Superintendent of Education’s final year comes with hope and concerns
Christopher Lee White pleaded guilty to assault and also received credit for 512 days time...
Man sentenced to 10 years in assault outside W. Ashley sports pub
Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say firefighters responded to Highway...
Crews find large pile of Christmas trees on fire behind church