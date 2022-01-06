SC Lottery
Another cold front to bring showers, cooler weather!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A sunny Thursday is expected ahead of our next cold front that will swing through the area tonight with a chance of showers and cooler weather to end the work week. Highs today will top out in the low to mid 60s with temperatures falling into the 50s this evening as clouds begin to increase across the area. A few showers will approach the area overnight with the arrival of the cold front but should be long gone by Friday morning’s commute. Temperatures will begin to fall as the cold front moves offshore tomorrow morning. Despite lots of sunshine Friday, highs will only warm into the low to mid 50s by the afternoon. Chilly weather will continue into the start of the weekend with Saturday morning’s low around 30° and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s again. Plenty of sunshine is expected Saturday with a few clouds increasing Sunday ahead of our next cold front. There will be a small chance of a shower during the day on Sunday but the big story will be the temperatures. We’ll be about 15° warmer on Sunday with highs near 70°. The warmer weather will be short-lived with another cold front moving through Monday morning. This will likely bring a decent shot of showers before the front moves offshore and we cool down all over again. Highs will only reach the 40s by next Tuesday with the possibility of morning lows in the 20s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Rain Overnight. High 64.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 54.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 54.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Showers Late. High 71.

MONDAY: AM Rain. PM Sun. High 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Cold. High 49.

