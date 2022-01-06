SC Lottery
Assistant fire chief’s condition improving after suffering critical injuries in multi-vehicle crash

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the St. John’s Fire District say a firefighter’s condition has improved after he suffered critical injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in the Ravenel area.

Assistant Fire Chief Chris Whaley was injured in the Wednesday morning crash on U.S. Highway 17 at Davidson Road when the sheriff’s office say a tractor trailer crashed into a St. John’s Fire SUV.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the SUV was not responding to a call at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation showed that the driver of the tractor trailer disregarded a red light, and was cited.

According to fire officials, Whaley was in critical condition on Wednesday and placed on a breathing ventilator. On Thursday, fire officials reported that the ventilator was removed and Whaley was able to breathe on his own and squeeze a hand.

“His condition is improving and we are hopeful for a full recovery,” Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer said.

