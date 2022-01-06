SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Authorities arrest driver following car chase in Charleston County

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Isaiah Larkis Harris of Moncks Corner.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Isaiah Larkis Harris of Moncks Corner.(BCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a man following a car chase in Charleston County.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Isaiah Larkis Harris of Moncks Corner.

On Wednesday afternoon, a deputy was patrolling the area of Lincolnville Road and saw a Honda Accord that was speeding.

The sheriff’s office said that deputy saw that the driver appeared to notice him, had a visible reaction to him, and began to drive recklessly in order to evade the deputy.

A car chase then started and ended on West Smith Street where authorities say the suspect got out of the car and fled on foot into a wooded area where the suspect was eventually captured.

A report states that after Harris was mirandized, he acknowledge several “notable factors” including that he knew he was speeding when the deputy first saw him, had knowledge of marijuana in a cup hold in the car, and said that his driver’s license was suspended.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department arrested Lorenzo Garner on Tuesday.
Report: Man arrested for punching restaurant employee, threatening victim with oyster shucker
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says they are responding to a multivehicle crash on...
Firefighter injured in multivehicle crash on Highway 17 Wednesday morning
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say 19-year-old Tymel Thomas Jones was...
North Charleston murder suspect captured in Virginia
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 63-year-old Gina Darlene McGehee of Charleston....
Cops: Woman bites paramedic’s groin, takes deputy’s taser after leaving family member at jail
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say it happened just before 3 p.m. on...
Charleston Co. deputies responding after one person shot in Lincolnville

Latest News

Deputies said they responded around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning to Little Smith Road on Wadmalaw...
Deputies investigating man found dead in Wadmalaw Island yard
Officials with the St. John’s Fire District say a firefighter’s condition has improved after he...
Assistant fire chief’s condition improving after suffering critical injuries in multi-vehicle crash
Earlier on Thursday, multiple lanes of Folly Road on the West Ashley side of the Wappoo Creek...
Wappoo Creek Bridge re-opened following vehicle crash
Deputies arrested Ricky Hillfrink who was charged with criminal conspiracy, grand larceny of...
Report: Driver behind bars after attempting to elude deputies in Berkeley Co. trail