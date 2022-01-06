Authorities arrest driver following car chase in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a man following a car chase in Charleston County.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Isaiah Larkis Harris of Moncks Corner.

On Wednesday afternoon, a deputy was patrolling the area of Lincolnville Road and saw a Honda Accord that was speeding.

The sheriff’s office said that deputy saw that the driver appeared to notice him, had a visible reaction to him, and began to drive recklessly in order to evade the deputy.

A car chase then started and ended on West Smith Street where authorities say the suspect got out of the car and fled on foot into a wooded area where the suspect was eventually captured.

A report states that after Harris was mirandized, he acknowledge several “notable factors” including that he knew he was speeding when the deputy first saw him, had knowledge of marijuana in a cup hold in the car, and said that his driver’s license was suspended.

