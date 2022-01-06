Battery to Open 2022 Season at Patriots Point Against FC Tulsa

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The USL Championship announced Thursday the league’s slate of home openers for the 2022 regular season. The Charleston Battery will kick off the season on Saturday, March 12, against FC Tulsa at Patriots Point.

Information on the kickoff time, when tickets will be available for purchase and the rest of the 2022 home schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Battery will open their season at home after starting the prior two seasons on the road. Charleston and Tulsa have not previously played against each other, making the March 12 meeting the inaugural match between the two. Tulsa will also have the designation of being the first USL opponent Conor Casey faces as the new head coach of the Battery.

“It’s great to have something concrete and an opponent to look forward to for the first game as we kick off the 2022 season,” said Coach Casey. “We’re busy and excited for the preseason time to get ready for the match, but looking forward to a full house and the support of all the fans.”

The game will be a competitive one as the Oklahoma side have become a formidable team in the league recently. Tulsa are coming off their second-straight USL Championship Playoffs appearance in 2021. The Battery will play Tulsa twice this season, with both clubs residing in the Eastern Conference, following the league’s return to the traditional two-conference format.

Also among the top storylines leading up to the game will be newly-signed Battery defender Matt Sheldon having a chance to square off against his former club. Sheldon played the previous three seasons with Tulsa and developed into an integral part of their defense from 2019 to 2021.

“The game is going to be exciting for everybody involved; the community, the players, the staff,” said Coach Casey. “It’s definitely something we have our eye on and we can’t wait for the big home opening at Patriots Point.”

