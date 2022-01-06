Charleston-area warming centers opening Friday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston says two warming centers will be open Friday night due to forecasted cold weather.

Officials say the Aldersgate UMC warming shelter will by open 7-9 p.m. Friday night for admission and will close at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. The shelter has a capacity of 75 and is open to men, women and children. Officials say current COVID-19 safety precautions prevent them from admitting individuals feeling sick or exhibiting flu-like symptoms. The shelter is located and 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston.

A second warming shelter will be open in West Ashley.

The Seacoast West Ashley warming shelter will have admission hours on Friday night 7 - 9:30 p.m. and will close at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. The shelter has a capacity of 35 and accepts men, women and children. Officials say current COVID-19 safety precautions prevent them from admitting individuals feeling sick or exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

The Seacoast West Ashley warming center is located at 2049 Savannah Highway in West Ashley.

CARTA will be providing free transportation for individuals seeking access to one of the centers.

