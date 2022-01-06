SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston-area warming centers opening Friday night

Aldersgate UMC warming center and Seacoast West Ashley warming center will open Friday night.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston says two warming centers will be open Friday night due to forecasted cold weather.

Officials say the Aldersgate UMC warming shelter will by open 7-9 p.m. Friday night for admission and will close at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. The shelter has a capacity of 75 and is open to men, women and children. Officials say current COVID-19 safety precautions prevent them from admitting individuals feeling sick or exhibiting flu-like symptoms. The shelter is located and 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston.

A second warming shelter will be open in West Ashley.

The Seacoast West Ashley warming shelter will have admission hours on Friday night 7 - 9:30 p.m. and will close at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. The shelter has a capacity of 35 and accepts men, women and children. Officials say current COVID-19 safety precautions prevent them from admitting individuals feeling sick or exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

The Seacoast West Ashley warming center is located at 2049 Savannah Highway in West Ashley.

CARTA will be providing free transportation for individuals seeking access to one of the centers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says they are responding to a multivehicle crash on...
Firefighter injured in multivehicle crash on Highway 17 Wednesday morning
The Charleston Police Department arrested Lorenzo Garner on Tuesday.
Report: Man arrested for punching restaurant employee, threatening victim with oyster shucker
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say 19-year-old Tymel Thomas Jones was...
North Charleston murder suspect captured in Virginia
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 63-year-old Gina Darlene McGehee of Charleston....
Cops: Woman bites paramedic’s groin, takes deputy’s taser after leaving family member at jail
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say it happened just before 3 p.m. on...
Charleston Co. deputies responding after one person shot in Lincolnville

Latest News

John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger
Where locals accused of crimes during U.S. Capitol attacks stand one year later
Event organizers say the decision to cancel the 2022 Charleston Marathon was due to the recent...
2022 Charleston Marathon canceled
Deputies said they responded around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning to Little Smith Road on Wadmalaw...
Deputies investigating man found dead in Wadmalaw Island yard
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston-area warming centers opening Friday night