Charleston police: Crash closes multiple lanes of Wappoo Creek Bridge
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say a crash has closed multiple lanes of the Wappoo Creek Bridge Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say the crash is affecting multiple lanes of Folly Road on the West Ashley side of the Wappoo Creek Bridge.
“Motorists are asked to use caution,” CPD officials said.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.