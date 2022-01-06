Crews find large pile of Christmas trees on fire behind church

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say crews found a large pile of Christmas tress on fire behind a church in the Mount Pleasant area Wednesday night.

Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say firefighters responded to Highway 17 and Long Point Road for a reported structure fire.

Authorities reported that there was no structure fire, and crews found a large pile of Christmas trees on fire behind the nearby Christ Church.

