SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crews responding to fire involving multiple structures in Pawleys Island

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says multiple fire agencies responded to a large fire...
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says multiple fire agencies responded to a large fire involving multiple structures on Thursday mroning.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says multiple fire agencies are responding to a large fire in Pawleys Island Thursday morning.

Authorities say the fire involves multiple structures on Windy Lane and crews from multiple agencies including Midway Fire Rescue are responding.

Georgetown County deputies say they are assisting with traffic and are asking people to avoid the area if possible. They say all lanes of Ocean Highway are open with minimal traffic slowdown after the roadway had been partially blocked due to fire hoses being stretched across the road.

In a Facebook post just before 7 a.m. Thursday deputies say firefighters have been “largely successful in putting the fire out.”

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says they are responding to a multivehicle crash on...
Firefighter injured in multivehicle crash on Highway 17 Wednesday morning
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 63-year-old Gina Darlene McGehee of Charleston....
Cops: Woman bites paramedic’s groin, takes deputy’s taser after leaving family member at jail
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say 19-year-old Tymel Thomas Jones was...
North Charleston murder suspect captured in Virginia
The Charleston Police Department arrested Lorenzo Garner on Tuesday.
Report: Man arrested for punching restaurant employee, threatening victim with oyster shucker
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say it happened just before 3 p.m. on...
Charleston Co. deputies responding after one person shot in Lincolnville

Latest News

Brent Bockes
Missing 3-year-old NC girl found safe in TN after mother found killed; father charged with murder
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pres. Biden to speak on voting rights in Atlanta Tuesday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: My Pillow CEO suing Jan. 6 committee
On Thursday, the League of Women Voters is holding a unity march across the Ravenel Bridge to...
Lowcountry group honoring those injured, killed in 2021 Capitol riots