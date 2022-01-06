Crews responding to fire involving multiple structures in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says multiple fire agencies are responding to a large fire in Pawleys Island Thursday morning.

Authorities say the fire involves multiple structures on Windy Lane and crews from multiple agencies including Midway Fire Rescue are responding.

Georgetown County deputies say they are assisting with traffic and are asking people to avoid the area if possible. They say all lanes of Ocean Highway are open with minimal traffic slowdown after the roadway had been partially blocked due to fire hoses being stretched across the road.

In a Facebook post just before 7 a.m. Thursday deputies say firefighters have been “largely successful in putting the fire out.”

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

