Deputies investigating man found dead in Wadmalaw Island yard

WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man found dead on Wadmalaw Island Thursday morning.

Deputies said they responded around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning to Little Smith Road on Wadmalaw Island where they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a yard.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said detectives are investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

