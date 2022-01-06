SC Lottery
Deputies investigating man found dead in Wadmalaw Island yard

Deputies said they responded around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning to Little Smith Road on Wadmalaw...
Deputies said they responded around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning to Little Smith Road on Wadmalaw Island where they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a yard.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST
WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man found dead on Wadmalaw Island Thursday morning.

Deputies said they responded around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning to Little Smith Road on Wadmalaw Island where they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a yard.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said detectives are investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

