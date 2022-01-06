Detectives seeking information after man shot in the face outside barbershop

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County detectives are looking for information after a man was shot in the face outside a barbershop in the Lincolnville area.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say it happened outside the “3rd Generation Barbershop and Skool” on the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

At 2:52 p.m. a deputy responded to the address and found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the face.

The deputy along with a woman on scene gave aid to the victim, and EMS units arrived and was able to stabilize the victim.

The victim was transported to Trident Medical Center. No arrests have been made.

“Anyone with information can call CCSO at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.