SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Ex-Summerville police officer charged with selling guns arrested again

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office charged Wade Franklin Rollings with shoplifting less than...
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office charged Wade Franklin Rollings with shoplifting less than $2,000, and breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at less than $10,000.(Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Summerville police officer who is accused of selling guns from the department’s evidence room was arrested again for allegedly stealing from his current employer.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office charged Wade Franklin Rollings with shoplifting less than $2,000, and breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at less than $10,000.

Rollings’ latest charges stem from an investigation on Jan. 4, 2022 at the Summerville Tractor Supply on North Main Street where deputies responded to a report of an employee taking funds from his employer.

The loss prevention officer spoke to the responding deputy and identified the suspect as Rollings who worked at the business. A report states that Rollings admitted to the prevention officer that he had shoplifted multiple items from the store and placed them in his vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, a BCSO detective also spoke with Rollings who admitted to shoplifting several items “among several other crimes.”

In October of last year, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Rollings with grand larceny and misconduct in office in connection to allegations that he stole at least four firearms from the Summerville Police Department’s evidence room and sold them to a pawn shop.

He is also accused of stealing more than $7,000 in cash from the department’s evidence room.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department arrested Lorenzo Garner on Tuesday.
Report: Man arrested for punching restaurant employee, threatening victim with oyster shucker
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says they are responding to a multivehicle crash on...
Firefighter injured in multivehicle crash on Highway 17 Wednesday morning
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say 19-year-old Tymel Thomas Jones was...
North Charleston murder suspect captured in Virginia
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 63-year-old Gina Darlene McGehee of Charleston....
Cops: Woman bites paramedic’s groin, takes deputy’s taser after leaving family member at jail
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say it happened just before 3 p.m. on...
Charleston Co. deputies responding after one person shot in Lincolnville

Latest News

John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger
Where locals accused of crimes during U.S. Capitol attacks stand one year later
Charleston County detectives are looking for information after a man was shot in the face...
Detectives seek information after man shot in the face outside barbershop
Deputies said they responded around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning to Little Smith Road on Wadmalaw...
Deputies investigating man found dead in Wadmalaw Island yard
Officials with the South Carolina’s juvenile justice system say juveniles that were housed at a...
Juveniles housed at Dorchester Co. detention center moved due to staffing shortages