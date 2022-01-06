Human skeletal remains found in Beaufort County, sheriff’s office investigating

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after finding partial human skeletal remains in St. Helena Island.

Deputies say they responded to a wooded area off Dulamo Road on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. to investigate the remains.

The sheriff’s office says a forensic anthropologist will examine the remains to determine gender, age, cause of death, estimated date of death and any identifying characteristics of the deceased person.

After that examination, additional tests may be needed to discover the deceased person’s identity.

The sheriff’s office says additional information will be released when it’s available.

