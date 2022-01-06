SC Lottery
Juveniles housed at Dorchester Co. detention center moved due to staffing shortages

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina’s juvenile justice system say juveniles that were housed at a Dorchester County detention center have been moved due to staffing shortages.

According to SCDJJ officials, the juveniles at the Coastal Regional Evaluation Center in Ridgeville have been relocated to a Columbia facility due to staffing issues which have have been exacerbated by the recent statewide spike in COVID-19 cases.

The center is located next to the Lieber Correctional Institution.

