Lowcountry group honoring those injured, killed in 2021 Capitol riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Thursday, the League of Women Voters is holding a unity march across the Ravenel Bridge to remember what happened and to speak on the change they want to see.

The Director of Advocacy for the League of Women Voters Charleston group, Leslie Skardon says they plan to start on the Mount Pleasant side of the Ravenel Bridge and march over the Cooper River starting at 8 a.m.

She says they are a nonpartisan organization that works to make sure our democracy is functioning properly.

“What happened on January 6th was wrong,” Skardon said. “It was anti-American, anti-democratic, and we have to do everything in our power to make sure something like that never happens again.”

Skardon says they plan to have a moment of silence to remember those who were injured and who died during the attack.

Skardon says they had to cap the march at 50 people because of permitting and COVID precautions.

However, she has a message for people who can’t make it in person.

“We definitely encourage people to hold their own moments of silence and use that time to make those calls to your senators and your representatives and also make sure you are registered to vote,” Skardon said.

Skardon encourages everyone to check their voter registration and ask their family and friends to register too.

