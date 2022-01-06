SC Lottery
Police searching for suspects after Summerville church vandalized

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are looking for the people responsible for breaking into a damaging a church in Summerville.

It happened at the Flowertown Baptist Church on Boone Hill Road.

Officials with the Summerville Police Department believe someone broke into the church on Tuesday afternoon using a fire extinguisher. A report states several windows were broken and items were set on fire in the front office.

Police say someone also turned on the stove in the kitchen, and nearly $3,000 worth of items were stolen.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

