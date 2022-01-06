Report: Driver behind bars after attempting to elude deputies in Berkeley Co. trail

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say a 29-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to elude deputies in a car chase in a back trail.

Deputies arrested Ricky Hillfrink who was charged with criminal conspiracy, grand larceny of $10,000 or more, failure to stop, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

His arrest stems from an incident on Jan. 3 when a deputy was patrolling the area of Highway 402 and saw a car headed towards Moncks Corner matching the description of a stolen vehicle.

The deputy said when he attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver of the car, later identified as Hillfrink, drove around the deputy as he was approaching the suspect’s car and said, ”I’m sorry” with a smile on his face. The sheriff’s office said there was also a female passenger in the vehicle.

Car chase ends up in back trail

A car chase then ensued during which authorities say the suspect’s car reached speeds of 95 mph and attempted to lose the deputy by traveling over a muddy trail.

The deputy said at one point he lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle, but was able to locate fresh tire tracks leading to the back of a home on Old Church Road, and saw the suspect’s vehicle parked against the house.

A report states two men at the house initially said they did not know why the deputies were there and did not know who the vehicle belonged to. According to investigators, one of the men then said he knew the female passenger deputies were looking for and told them she ran into the home and into a bedroom.

Deputies reported finding the female passenger who said that Hillfrink had took off through the woods behind the home.

Investigators say when they got Hillfrink on the phone they could hear him “crashing through thick brush” while speaking to them. A report states Hillfrink was told he needed to surrender, but he hung up the phone and turned it off.

Deputies reported locating a box inside the suspect’s car which contained drug paraphernalia

