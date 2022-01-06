SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Report: Driver behind bars after attempting to elude deputies in Berkeley Co. trail

Deputies arrested Ricky Hillfrink who was charged with criminal conspiracy, grand larceny of...
Deputies arrested Ricky Hillfrink who was charged with criminal conspiracy, grand larceny of $10,000 or more, failure to stop, and possession of a stolen vehicle.(BCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say a 29-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to elude deputies in a car chase in a back trail.

Deputies arrested Ricky Hillfrink who was charged with criminal conspiracy, grand larceny of $10,000 or more, failure to stop, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

His arrest stems from an incident on Jan. 3 when a deputy was patrolling the area of Highway 402 and saw a car headed towards Moncks Corner matching the description of a stolen vehicle.

The deputy said when he attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver of the car, later identified as Hillfrink, drove around the deputy as he was approaching the suspect’s car and said, ”I’m sorry” with a smile on his face. The sheriff’s office said there was also a female passenger in the vehicle.

Car chase ends up in back trail

A car chase then ensued during which authorities say the suspect’s car reached speeds of 95 mph and attempted to lose the deputy by traveling over a muddy trail.

The deputy said at one point he lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle, but was able to locate fresh tire tracks leading to the back of a home on Old Church Road, and saw the suspect’s vehicle parked against the house.

A report states two men at the house initially said they did not know why the deputies were there and did not know who the vehicle belonged to. According to investigators, one of the men then said he knew the female passenger deputies were looking for and told them she ran into the home and into a bedroom.

Deputies reported finding the female passenger who said that Hillfrink had took off through the woods behind the home.

Investigators say when they got Hillfrink on the phone they could hear him “crashing through thick brush” while speaking to them. A report states Hillfrink was told he needed to surrender, but he hung up the phone and turned it off.

Deputies reported locating a box inside the suspect’s car which contained drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department arrested Lorenzo Garner on Tuesday.
Report: Man arrested for punching restaurant employee, threatening victim with oyster shucker
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says they are responding to a multivehicle crash on...
Firefighter injured in multivehicle crash on Highway 17 Wednesday morning
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say 19-year-old Tymel Thomas Jones was...
North Charleston murder suspect captured in Virginia
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 63-year-old Gina Darlene McGehee of Charleston....
Cops: Woman bites paramedic’s groin, takes deputy’s taser after leaving family member at jail
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say it happened just before 3 p.m. on...
Charleston Co. deputies responding after one person shot in Lincolnville

Latest News

Deputies said they responded around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning to Little Smith Road on Wadmalaw...
Deputies investigating man found dead in Wadmalaw Island yard
Officials with the St. John’s Fire District say a firefighter’s condition has improved after he...
Assistant fire chief’s condition improving after suffering critical injuries in multi-vehicle crash
Earlier on Thursday, multiple lanes of Folly Road on the West Ashley side of the Wappoo Creek...
Wappoo Creek Bridge re-opened following vehicle crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Isaiah Larkis Harris of Moncks Corner.
Authorities arrest driver following car chase in Charleston County