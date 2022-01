CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Robinson had 19 points as Western Carolina beat The Citadel 94-90 in overtime.

Marcus Banks added 18 points, Vonterius Woolbright scored 17 and Tyler Harris had 16 for the Catamounts on Wednesday night.

Tyler Moffe led the Bulldogs (6-6, 0-1) with 19 points.

