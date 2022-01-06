SC Lottery
SC sets new high for daily COVID cases with 13,320 new cases

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 13,320 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina set a new record high for a single day new case count, according to new data released by the state health department.

DHEC is reporting 13,320 new cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s data, which contains test results from Tuesday.

The previous record was set this past Saturday where 10,629 new cases were reported.

DHEC said the 13,320 new cases include 9,497 confirmed and 3,823 probable cases. A total of 3,174 of those 13,320 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties with Charleston County reporting the second-highest number of new cases in the state.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County193144337
Berkeley County371161532
Charleston County7726111383
Colleton County214061
Dorchester County361261622
Georgetown County7999178
Williamsburg County412061

It reported 25 deaths, including 17 confirmed and eight probable deaths. Charleston County reported three deaths, one confirmed and two probable. Georgetown reported one confirmed death.

The percent positive rate was 29.1% a decrease from Wednesday’s percent positive rate of 32.7%.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, meaning the numbers released Thursday represented Tuesday’s data.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1 million cases of COVID-19. That figure includes 817,327 confirmed cases and 217,929 probable cases.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases817,327217,9291,035,256
Total Deaths12,7422,00314,745

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



