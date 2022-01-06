SC sets new high for daily COVID cases with 13,320 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina set a new record high for a single day new case count, according to new data released by the state health department.

DHEC is reporting 13,320 new cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s data, which contains test results from Tuesday.

The previous record was set this past Saturday where 10,629 new cases were reported.

DHEC said the 13,320 new cases include 9,497 confirmed and 3,823 probable cases. A total of 3,174 of those 13,320 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties with Charleston County reporting the second-highest number of new cases in the state.

COUNTY CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES Beaufort County 193 144 337 Berkeley County 371 161 532 Charleston County 772 611 1383 Colleton County 21 40 61 Dorchester County 361 261 622 Georgetown County 79 99 178 Williamsburg County 41 20 61

It reported 25 deaths, including 17 confirmed and eight probable deaths. Charleston County reported three deaths, one confirmed and two probable. Georgetown reported one confirmed death.

The percent positive rate was 29.1% a decrease from Wednesday’s percent positive rate of 32.7%.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, meaning the numbers released Thursday represented Tuesday’s data.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1 million cases of COVID-19. That figure includes 817,327 confirmed cases and 217,929 probable cases.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 817,327 217,929 1,035,256 Total Deaths 12,742 2,003 14,745

