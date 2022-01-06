SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Texas toddler gets gun in car, shoots mother, sibling

Police said a gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the...
Police said a gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the center console while in the car with a 1-year-old sibling and with their 23-year-old mother standing outside near the driver’s side door.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANBURY, Texas (AP) - A handgun went off in the hands of a toddler in a Texas Walmart parking lot Wednesday, wounding the child’s mother in the arm and side and young sibling in the leg, police said.

The shooting happened in Granbury, Texas, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth.

Police said the gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the center console while in the car with a 1-year-old sibling and with their 23-year-old mother standing outside near the driver’s side door.

The children’s 26-year-old father was standing near the vehicle’s rear, police said.

The mother and 1-year-old were taken to Fort Worth hospitals, but neither was wounded severely, said police Lt. Russell Grizzard.

Police are still investigating and haven’t yet determined if any charges will be filed, Grizzard said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says they are responding to a multivehicle crash on...
Firefighter injured in multivehicle crash on Highway 17 Wednesday morning
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 63-year-old Gina Darlene McGehee of Charleston....
Cops: Woman bites paramedic’s groin, takes deputy’s taser after leaving family member at jail
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say 19-year-old Tymel Thomas Jones was...
North Charleston murder suspect captured in Virginia
The Charleston Police Department arrested Lorenzo Garner on Tuesday.
Report: Man arrested for punching restaurant employee, threatening victim with oyster shucker
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say it happened just before 3 p.m. on...
Charleston Co. deputies responding after one person shot in Lincolnville

Latest News

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says multiple fire agencies responded to a large fire...
Crews responding to fire involving multiple structures in Pawleys Island
Heather Cimellaro, builds a toy house with her twins, Milo, left, and Charlie, at their home,...
Omicron surge vexes parents of children too young for shots
Brent Bockes
Missing 3-year-old NC girl found safe in TN after mother found killed; father charged with murder
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pres. Biden to speak on voting rights in Atlanta Tuesday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: My Pillow CEO suing Jan. 6 committee