Williams lifts Gardner-Webb over Charleston Southern 88-63
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. — D’Maurian Williams had 20 points as Gardner-Webb defeated Charleston Southern 88-63 on Wednesday night.
It was the first Big South Conference game of the season for both teams.
Lance Terry had 19 points for Gardner-Webb (7-7, 1-0 Big South Conference). Anthony Selden added 16 points. Kareem Reid had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
Tahlik Chavez had 11 points for the Buccaneers (3-10, 0-1), who have now lost four games in a row. Claudell Harris Jr. added 10 points.
