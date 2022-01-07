Activists, parents say Charleston County schools ignored concerns ahead of vote on $32M proposal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – Activists and parents who are against a $32 million proposal that would change some Charleston County schools say the district has ignored their concerns and are rushing the proposal to a vote.

A panel of activists and parents spoke outside of the Charleston County School District’s headquarters during a Friday afternoon press conference.

The proposal, called Reimagine Schools, was first introduced to the board by the Coastal Community Foundation, a local non-profit, in December.

If it is approved, the school board would spend more than $31 million over 10 years to allow the foundation to help 23 struggling schools within the district.

However, the activists and parents said the district has not asked for community feedback until this week, days before the item will be brought up for a vote during a special called meeting on Monday.

If the item is passed, they said the proposal would only hurt the district’s children.

“I am sad, and it hurts my heart because I’ve seen it,” Justin Hunt, the president of the Stand as One Activist Group, said. “You know that this will not benefit our children. The answers are right there! With the teachers, our teachers work hard. Our teachers need help, and we’ve got the resources.”

Charleston County School Board member Erica Cokley also took part in the press conference. She said she will vote against the proposal on Monday.

