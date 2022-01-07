SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old child in North Carolina

By Dave Jordan and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a child who hasn’t been seen since early Thursday evening.

Police said 6-year-old Amari Christiansen was last seen in the area of Holiday City Mobile Home Park around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, WITN reported.

Amari is described as being a Black male approximately 4-feet tall and weighing about 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark navy blue coat, black long sleeve shirt with the wording “Game On,” blue sweatpants and black shoes. Amari is also believed to carrying his Power Ranger Backpack and a lunch box with either Minecraft or Paw Patrol.

If anyone has seen Amari or knows his whereabouts, they should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department arrested Lorenzo Garner on Tuesday.
Report: Man arrested for punching restaurant employee, threatening victim with oyster shucker
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office charged Wade Franklin Rollings with shoplifting less than...
Ex-Summerville police officer charged with selling guns arrested again
Charleston County detectives are looking for information after a man was shot in the face...
Detectives seek information after man shot in the face outside barbershop
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 13,320...
SC sets new high for daily COVID cases with 13,320 new cases
Authorities are investigating a deadly Pawleys Island house fire Thursday morning.
‘A sad day for this community:’ Couple dies in massive Pawleys Island house fire

Latest News

The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
US hiring may have rebounded last month before omicron surge
The Hyperfine portable MRI scanner is being transferred to an ambulance to do a test...
MUSC and Georgetown EMS test first mobile MRI scanner in moving ambulance
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC and Georgetown EMS test first mobile MRI scanner in moving ambulance
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Two Lowcountry pastors join national hunger strike protesting voting rights
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews extinguish house fire in Mt. Pleasant; fire under investigation