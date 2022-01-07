Charges pending after student assaulted at Jerry Zucker Middle School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charges have been filed against a student at Jerry Zucker Middle School after an alleged assault in December, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Third degree assault charges are pending after a student allegedly hit another student over the head so hard the student’s mother said she had to see a neurologist.

According to the police report, the incident happened on Dec. 16 right before winter break and was reported to North Charleston Police five days later. Video footage of the incident was pulled showing one student assaulting another with a bag containing something inside. The victim’s mother believes it was bag of ice, however police have not confirmed exactly what was in it.

According to the report, the victim’s mother said her child had to be taken to a local emergency room where the child was treated for a concussion. The child’s pediatrician later referred her to a neurologist because she hadn’t restored all of the feeling in her legs and feet.

Because the incident happened so close to winter break, the school’s principal told police they would have to wait until class resumed in January to take any action.

The Charleston County School District says they have cooperated with the North Charleston police and discipline is being handled per district protocols. However because this is a student issue involving a minor the district is legally not allowed to be more specific.

CCSD policy for assault requires notification of law enforcement, at least five days of suspension and a referral for expulsion.

