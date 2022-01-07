SC Lottery
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross enters NFL draft

Clemson's Justyn Ross catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the NCAA college...
Clemson's Justyn Ross catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson receiver Justyn Ross made it official Thursday, giving up his final college season to enter the NFL draft.

Ross, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior from Phenix City, Alabama, was the Tigers’ leading receiver his final two seasons. He finished his career with 158 catches for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Ross posted his decision on social media, saying he was foregoing his final year of college eligibility to pursue “my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.”

Ross missed the 2020 season after undergoing spinal surgery to correct a congenital fusion condition in his neck. He was cleared to return this past summer and played in 10 games before a foot injury ended his season.

