CofC volleyball signs Wando alum Brynn Whitehair

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- Former Wando High School standout Brynn Whitehair (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.) has signed to attend the College of Charleston and join the Cougars’ indoor and beach volleyball programs after spending the fall at Marshall University announced head coach Jason Kepner on Friday.

“I am super excited to welcome Brynn back to Charleston,” Kepner said. “I have watched her play ever since she was a freshman at Wando. She will definitely add some depth to both programs. We recruited her out of high school and are so happy that we are able to welcome her to the CofC family.”

Whitehair returns home to the Lowcountry with four years of eligibility after redshirting this past fall at Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va. The Mount Pleasant native delivered a stellar senior season at Wando High School in 2020 earning 5A South Carolina and Region Player of the Year honors while also being named to the AVCA High School All-Region III Team. She paced the Warriors with 3.8 kills per set that season to earn All-State First Team recognition.

“I am so excited to be home in Charleston,” Whitehair said. “I grew up going to camps and games since I was young. Both the coaching staff and the team are amazing and I love the campus.”

Whitehair helped the Warriors make four consecutive appearances in the state championship match during her career at Wando winning the title as a senior in 2020. She received AVCA Under Armour All-America Honorable Mention recognition that season while also being selected to the North-South All-Star Game.

