SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CofC volleyball signs Wando alum Brynn Whitehair

Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday
Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday(WJHG)
By CofC Athletics
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- Former Wando High School standout Brynn Whitehair (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.) has signed to attend the College of Charleston and join the Cougars’ indoor and beach volleyball programs after spending the fall at Marshall University announced head coach Jason Kepner on Friday.

“I am super excited to welcome Brynn back to Charleston,” Kepner said. “I have watched her play ever since she was a freshman at Wando. She will definitely add some depth to both programs. We recruited her out of high school and are so happy that we are able to welcome her to the CofC family.”

Whitehair returns home to the Lowcountry with four years of eligibility after redshirting this past fall at Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va. The Mount Pleasant native delivered a stellar senior season at Wando High School in 2020 earning 5A South Carolina and Region Player of the Year honors while also being named to the AVCA High School All-Region III Team. She paced the Warriors with 3.8 kills per set that season to earn All-State First Team recognition.

“I am so excited to be home in Charleston,” Whitehair said. “I grew up going to camps and games since I was young. Both the coaching staff and the team are amazing and I love the campus.”

Whitehair helped the Warriors make four consecutive appearances in the state championship match during her career at Wando winning the title as a senior in 2020. She received AVCA Under Armour All-America Honorable Mention recognition that season while also being selected to the North-South All-Star Game.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office charged Wade Franklin Rollings with shoplifting less than...
Ex-Summerville police officer charged with selling guns arrested again
Charleston County detectives are looking for information after a man was shot in the face...
Detectives seek information after man shot in the face outside barbershop
The Charleston Police Department arrested Lorenzo Garner on Tuesday.
Report: Man arrested for punching restaurant employee, threatening victim with oyster shucker
Authorities are investigating a deadly Pawleys Island house fire Thursday morning.
‘A sad day for this community:’ Couple dies in massive Pawleys Island house fire
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 13,320...
SC sets new high for daily COVID cases with 13,320 new cases

Latest News

Nick Eason
Clemson hires former Tigers DE Nick Eason as assistant coach
Clemson's Justyn Ross catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the NCAA college...
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross enters NFL draft
VIDEO: Ft. Dorchester, Goose Creek boys, Cane Bay girls get wins
VIDEO: Ft. Dorchester, Goose Creek boys, Cane Bay girls get wins
VIDEO: CSU falls at home to Gardner-Webb
VIDEO: CSU falls at home to Gardner-Webb