Cold front to bring cooler, breezier Friday!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved through overnight and will bring a cooler, breezier and sunny end to the work week! We expect a sunny day ahead with highs in the low to mid 50s this afternoon and a breeze out of the northwest at 10 - 15 mph. The wind will lighten tonight with a clear sky which will lead to a cold start to our Saturday. Lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s inland, mid to upper 30s at the beaches. Saturday will be a sunny and cool day with highs in the mid 50s. Warmer weather will move in Sunday ahead of our next cold front. A spotty shower will be possible but most folks will stay dry with highs in the low 70s. Enjoy the warm weather on Sunday as cooler weather returning early next week. A cold front will bring rain Sunday night and Monday morning before the cooler weather returns Monday afternoon. High temperatures will only be in the 40s next Tuesday.

TODAY: Sunny and Cool. High 54.

SATURDAY: Sunny and Cool. High 55.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Small Chance of Rain. High 71.

MONDAY: AM Rain. PM Sun. High 58.

TUESDAY: Sunny and Cold. High 48.

