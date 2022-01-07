SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies: man out on bond after speeding over 150 mph on I-26

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is out on bond after speeding over 150 miles...
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is out on bond after speeding over 150 miles per hour on I-26.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is out on bond after speeding over 150 miles per hour on I-26.

Diamonte Evans is charged with failing to stop for blue light and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

A deputy says he started following Evans, who was driving a black Chevrolet Camaro, after he saw the car speeding while traveling westbound on Rivers Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The deputy says he then activated his blue lights only for the car to U-turn on Aviation Avenue and increase its speed.

The car then continued onto I-26 westbound, reaching speeds over 150 mph, an incident report stated.

Eventually, the car made it to Ladson Road, where the driver began slowing down until they took a turn onto a private drive, according to the report.

The car stopped at a grassy area with no exit, and after several minutes both Evans and a passenger were placed into custody, the report stated.

The deputy says he then searched the car and found a handgun holster.

After asking about it, the passenger told the deputy the gun had been thrown into the woods, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office says investigators found a semi-automatic handgun in the woods, which Evans says belongs to him.

Evans posted bond for $65,000.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office charged Wade Franklin Rollings with shoplifting less than...
Ex-Summerville police officer charged with selling guns arrested again
Charleston County detectives are looking for information after a man was shot in the face...
Detectives seek information after man shot in the face outside barbershop
The Charleston Police Department arrested Lorenzo Garner on Tuesday.
Report: Man arrested for punching restaurant employee, threatening victim with oyster shucker
Authorities are investigating a deadly Pawleys Island house fire Thursday morning.
‘A sad day for this community:’ Couple dies in massive Pawleys Island house fire
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 13,320...
SC sets new high for daily COVID cases with 13,320 new cases

Latest News

After a grim teacher climate survey showing a high-level of teacher fatigue and...
WATCH LIVE: An interview with Charleston Co. Schools Interim Superintendent Don Kennedy
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston-area warming shelters open Friday night
A former employee at Liberty Hill Academy is suing the district saying she was subjected to...
Charleston County School District sued over workplace safety
The Hyperfine portable MRI scanner is being transferred to an ambulance to do a test...
MUSC and Georgetown EMS test first mobile MRI scanner in moving ambulance