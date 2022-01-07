Deputies: man out on bond after speeding over 150 mph on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is out on bond after speeding over 150 miles per hour on I-26.

Diamonte Evans is charged with failing to stop for blue light and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

A deputy says he started following Evans, who was driving a black Chevrolet Camaro, after he saw the car speeding while traveling westbound on Rivers Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The deputy says he then activated his blue lights only for the car to U-turn on Aviation Avenue and increase its speed.

The car then continued onto I-26 westbound, reaching speeds over 150 mph, an incident report stated.

Eventually, the car made it to Ladson Road, where the driver began slowing down until they took a turn onto a private drive, according to the report.

The car stopped at a grassy area with no exit, and after several minutes both Evans and a passenger were placed into custody, the report stated.

The deputy says he then searched the car and found a handgun holster.

After asking about it, the passenger told the deputy the gun had been thrown into the woods, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office says investigators found a semi-automatic handgun in the woods, which Evans says belongs to him.

Evans posted bond for $65,000.

