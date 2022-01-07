Dorchester School District Four to install metal detectors

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The interim superintendent of Dorchester School District Four said school violence threats around the country prompted DD4 to purchase metal detectors and wands in an effort to try to keep kids and staff safe.

Gerald Wright said the district purchased metal detectors and wands prior to Christmas break and they’re currently waiting for them to arrive. He calls this a “district-wide approach” that will aim to put some measures in place to prevent possible violence in the district’s six schools.

Wright says they’ll probably have their current staff members go through training to use the equipment instead of hiring new staff to do so.

“We’re working as hard as we can and as fast as we can to make sure that all of these things are in place so that we can better protect ourselves. We’re doing what we can to make sure that we are protecting as best as we possibly can,” Wright said.

Preston Giet, security director for Dorchester School District Two, says his district is considering metal detectors. He said they’re in the process of communicating with a vendor to discuss costs.

“It’s something that I think if a school can do it, if the school is set up to do it, where they have a controlled entrance, I think it’s a great idea and it’s not something that we’ve written off. We’re definitely exploring it. And if it’s something we can do, we’ll do it,” Giet said.

Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner said in a statement to Live 5:

“While BCSD does not have immediate plans to install metal detectors at schools, all safety measures available to schools are constantly reviewed and considered by our Security & Emergency Management team. As safety is never satisfied, leaders continuously work in collaboration with law enforcement to review incidents and consider safety measures to implement that will best support overall safety and security in our schools.”

Charleston County School District Spokesperson Andy Pruitt also sent Live 5 a statement:

“Charleston County School District’s Office of Security and Emergency Management constantly reviews the district’s school safety policies, and decisions are made based on research, identification of best practices, and an evaluation of risks facing our community.

At this time, metal detectors at the entrance of every one of our schools are not part of CCSD’s comprehensive school safety program. Instead, we employ multiple measures, including 1) a positive and collaborative relationship with law enforcement agencies and our School Resource Officers, 2) mental health professionals to assist with student concerns, 3) a random weapons screening program in our high schools (in which hand-held metal detectors are used), 4) a formalized threat assessment process facilitated by trained staff to evaluate a threat, 5) staff training and drills on emergency procedures, social-emotional wellbeing, and student searches, and 6) physical security measures throughout a campus. We understand there is a renewed concern in school safety due to the tragedy in Michigan on November 30 and incidents in Lowcountry schools towards the end of 2021. Our security staff, along with our law enforcement partners, share that concern. We will continue to discuss the most effective measures to protect those entrusted to our care.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.