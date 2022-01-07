SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Georgetown Co. seeking veterans for Quilts of Valor

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Veterans in Georgetown County can get a quilt to honor them for their service.

Georgetown County officials are asking for nominations for Quilts of Valor for their April ceremony.

The organization recognizes the sacrifice of those who are serving or have served in the Armed forces.

Veterans will get a handmade quilt to hopefully bring them comfort and healing.

Any service member or veteran is eligible to receive a Quilt of Valor.

Nominations for the program can be submitted online and must be received by March 1. County officials also ask that a copy of the nomination form be submitted to their Veterans Affairs Office by email or fax.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department arrested Lorenzo Garner on Tuesday.
Report: Man arrested for punching restaurant employee, threatening victim with oyster shucker
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office charged Wade Franklin Rollings with shoplifting less than...
Ex-Summerville police officer charged with selling guns arrested again
Charleston County detectives are looking for information after a man was shot in the face...
Detectives seek information after man shot in the face outside barbershop
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 13,320...
SC sets new high for daily COVID cases with 13,320 new cases
Authorities are investigating a deadly Pawleys Island house fire Thursday morning.
‘A sad day for this community:’ Couple dies in massive Pawleys Island house fire

Latest News

The Hyperfine portable MRI scanner is being transferred to an ambulance to do a test...
MUSC and Georgetown EMS test first mobile MRI scanner in moving ambulance
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC and Georgetown EMS test first mobile MRI scanner in moving ambulance
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Two Lowcountry pastors join national hunger strike protesting voting rights
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews extinguish house fire in Mt. Pleasant; fire under investigation
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One killed in Thursday night crash on I-26 in Berkeley Co.