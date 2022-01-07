SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Highway 17 construction project sees months-long delay

A major highway construction project is seeing months of delay, and an update from the...
A major highway construction project is seeing months of delay, and an update from the Department of Transportation says there’s no longer an expected completion date.(Live 5 News)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A major highway construction project is seeing months of delay, and an update from the Department of Transportation says there’s no longer an expected completion date.

A viewer reached out to Live 5 about the Highway 17 bridges between Georgetown and Charleston counties, crossing the Santee Rivers.

The bridges have been under construction since 2018. The scheduled end, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, was supposed to be completed last September. Four months later and the highway is still single-file, and the southbound side is closed entirely for the nearly 4-mile stretch.

The DOT tells Live 5 most of the repair work is complete, but the cold weather in combination with delays in getting materials, there isn’t an exact end date anymore.

A viewer’s concern is this potentially being a problem as the off-season here in the Lowcountry comes to a close. As traffic picks up, so does the potential for accidents. On a single-file highway like this, any accident or even a barrel too far into the road could cause a backup.

There is good news: there are next steps. While the southbound bridge won’t be opened until project completion, the next step is to cover the roads with epoxy to ensure road longevity. The cold weather currently makes it less than ideal to do this, so until it gets warmer, this project will continue to be on pause.

What’s driving YOU crazy? Submit your concerns to Traffic Reporter Cameron Bopp by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office charged Wade Franklin Rollings with shoplifting less than...
Ex-Summerville police officer charged with selling guns arrested again
Charleston County detectives are looking for information after a man was shot in the face...
Detectives seek information after man shot in the face outside barbershop
The Charleston Police Department arrested Lorenzo Garner on Tuesday.
Report: Man arrested for punching restaurant employee, threatening victim with oyster shucker
Authorities are investigating a deadly Pawleys Island house fire Thursday morning.
‘A sad day for this community:’ Couple dies in massive Pawleys Island house fire
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 13,320...
SC sets new high for daily COVID cases with 13,320 new cases

Latest News

Deputies have charged 62-year-old Nathan Wesley Ziegler with murder and possession of a firearm...
One person dead, another in custody following Dorchester Co. shooting
State lawmakers will tackle a stacked to-do list when they return to Columbia next week for...
More than a dozen COVID-related bills filed ahead of lawmakers’ return to Columbia next week
The city of Charleston says two warming centers will be open Friday night due to forecasted...
Charleston-area warming centers opening Friday night
The interim superintendent of Dorchester School District Four said school violence threats...
Dorchester School District Four to install metal detectors
The Charleston County School District Interim Superintendent Don Kennedy met with members of...
Charleston Co. schools interim superintendent lays out leadership style