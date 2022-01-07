Highway 17 construction project sees months-long delay

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A major highway construction project is seeing months of delay, and an update from the Department of Transportation says there’s no longer an expected completion date.

A viewer reached out to Live 5 about the Highway 17 bridges between Georgetown and Charleston counties, crossing the Santee Rivers.

The bridges have been under construction since 2018. The scheduled end, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, was supposed to be completed last September. Four months later and the highway is still single-file, and the southbound side is closed entirely for the nearly 4-mile stretch.

The DOT tells Live 5 most of the repair work is complete, but the cold weather in combination with delays in getting materials, there isn’t an exact end date anymore.

A viewer’s concern is this potentially being a problem as the off-season here in the Lowcountry comes to a close. As traffic picks up, so does the potential for accidents. On a single-file highway like this, any accident or even a barrel too far into the road could cause a backup.

There is good news: there are next steps. While the southbound bridge won’t be opened until project completion, the next step is to cover the roads with epoxy to ensure road longevity. The cold weather currently makes it less than ideal to do this, so until it gets warmer, this project will continue to be on pause.

