Investigators identify wanted man suspected of killing 2 women on Seabrook

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office have identified a man wanted for a double murder in Seabrook.

Authorities are looking for 21-year-old Dionte Mitchell who is wanted on two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges are in connection with the December 2021 shooting deaths of Flora Mae Gantt and Shaina Mulligan.

Anyone who has information on Dionte Mitchell’s whereabouts is urged to contact LCpl. Lyle Harris at 843-255-3436 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

Initial investigation was report of shots fired

On the night of Dec. 4, 2021, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Detour Road in Seabrook and learned that two women were shot following a dispute at a party.

“One of the women, 74-year-old Flora Mae Gantt of Walterboro, was pronounced dead at the scene, the other, 30-year old Shaina Mulligan of Beaufort, died en route to the hospital,” BCSO officials said.

Witnesses reported that one of the people involved in the shooting, identified as Mitchell, had left the scene.

“Contact was later made with Mitchell, who met with Sheriff’s Office investigators to provide his account of the shooting; he was not immediately charged,” the sheriff’s office said. “In the ensuing weeks, and to obtain more information on what took place during the shooting, investigators located and interviewed numerous witnesses and evaluated evidence collected at the scene.”

Arrest warrants obtained

On Dec. 28, investigators met with a Beaufort County magistrate and presented the facts of the case.

“After reviewing the investigation, and based on probable cause, the magistrate issued warrants for the arrest Mitchell for two counts of Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon During the commission of a Violent Crime in connection with the Dec. 4 Seabrook shooting,” the sheriff’s office said.

Since obtaining the warrants, investigators say they have been attempting to locate Mitchell who may have left the state.

“Mitchell is listed in the National Crime Information Center as wanted for the Dec. 4 murders; he is to be considered armed and dangerous,” the sheriff’s office said.

