North Charleston firefighters put out roof fire at building being renovated

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says they put out a fire on the roof of a commercial building that’s currently undergoing renovations Friday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to that building near the intersection of Rivers and Aviation Avenue after construction workers on the roof reported that a small fire had started.

At the scene, firefighters quickly made contact with the workers on the roof and used a ladder truck and hose to put out the fire, North Charleston Fire Department Spokesperson Stephanie Julazadeh says.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.