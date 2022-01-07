SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

North Charleston firefighters put out roof fire at building being renovated

At the scene, firefighters quickly made contact with the workers on the roof and used a ladder...
At the scene, firefighters quickly made contact with the workers on the roof and used a ladder truck and hose to put out the fire.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says they put out a fire on the roof of a commercial building that’s currently undergoing renovations Friday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to that building near the intersection of Rivers and Aviation Avenue after construction workers on the roof reported that a small fire had started.

At the scene, firefighters quickly made contact with the workers on the roof and used a ladder truck and hose to put out the fire, North Charleston Fire Department Spokesperson Stephanie Julazadeh says.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office charged Wade Franklin Rollings with shoplifting less than...
Ex-Summerville police officer charged with selling guns arrested again
Charleston County detectives are looking for information after a man was shot in the face...
Detectives seek information after man shot in the face outside barbershop
The Charleston Police Department arrested Lorenzo Garner on Tuesday.
Report: Man arrested for punching restaurant employee, threatening victim with oyster shucker
Authorities are investigating a deadly Pawleys Island house fire Thursday morning.
‘A sad day for this community:’ Couple dies in massive Pawleys Island house fire
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 13,320...
SC sets new high for daily COVID cases with 13,320 new cases

Latest News

After a grim teacher climate survey showing a high-level of teacher fatigue and...
An interview with Charleston Co. Schools Interim Superintendent Don Kennedy
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston-area warming shelters open Friday night
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is out on bond after speeding over 150 miles...
Deputies: man out on bond after speeding over 150 mph on I-26
Source: Live 5
RAW VIDEO: An interview with Charleston Co. School District Interim Superintendent Don Kennedy