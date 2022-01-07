SC Lottery
One killed in Thursday night crash on I-26 in Berkeley Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed after a crash on I-26 in Berkeley...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed after a crash on I-26 in Berkeley County Thursday night.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed after a crash on I-26 in Berkeley County Thursday night.

Master Trooper Brian Lee says the crash occurred around 8:10 p.m. near mile marker 183 on I-26.

Lee says a Lincoln SUV and a Ford F350 were traveling west on I-26 when the SUV hit the back of the F350 which was pulling a trailer. The SUV ran off the road and flipped.

Troopers say the driver of the SUV died on the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

The victim has not yet been identified.

