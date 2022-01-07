SC Lottery
Patriots Point relaunching overnight program

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is bringing back an overnight camping program allowing guests to stay on the USS Yorktown.

Patriots Point officials say the Operation Overnight program allows groups to spend one or two nights aboard the USS Yorktown and sleep in the same bunks as sailors in World War II.

The relaunched program lets groups take guided tours of the USS Yorktown, USS Laffey and the Medal of Honor Museum.

The program, available to groups of 10 or more, starts accepting reservations on Friday.

