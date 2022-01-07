SC Lottery
SC reports nearly 13,000 new COVID cases, 6 deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting 12,996 new cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s data, which contains test results from Wednesday.

The latest results show a slight decline from Thursday’s record-breaking 13,320 cases.

DHEC said the 12,996 new cases include 9,376 confirmed and 3,620 probable cases. A total of 2,681 of those 12,996 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County29064354
Berkeley County253182435
Charleston County6194901109
Colleton County431053
Dorchester County204317521
Georgetown County5793150
Williamsburg County223759

It reported six deaths, including five confirmed and one probable death. Charleston County reported two deaths, one confirmed and one probable. Dorchester County reported one confirmed death.

The percent positive rate was 29.3% a slight increase from Thursday’s percent positive rate of 29.1%.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, meaning the numbers released Friday represented Wednesday’s data.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1 million cases of COVID-19. That figure includes 826,703 confirmed cases and 221,549 probable cases.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases826,703221,5491,048,252
Total Deaths12,7432,00314,746

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



