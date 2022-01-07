SC reports nearly 13,000 new COVID cases, 6 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting 12,996 new cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s data, which contains test results from Wednesday.

The latest results show a slight decline from Thursday’s record-breaking 13,320 cases.

DHEC said the 12,996 new cases include 9,376 confirmed and 3,620 probable cases. A total of 2,681 of those 12,996 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties.

COUNTY CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES Beaufort County 290 64 354 Berkeley County 253 182 435 Charleston County 619 490 1109 Colleton County 43 10 53 Dorchester County 204 317 521 Georgetown County 57 93 150 Williamsburg County 22 37 59

It reported six deaths, including five confirmed and one probable death. Charleston County reported two deaths, one confirmed and one probable. Dorchester County reported one confirmed death.

The percent positive rate was 29.3% a slight increase from Thursday’s percent positive rate of 29.1%.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, meaning the numbers released Friday represented Wednesday’s data.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1 million cases of COVID-19. That figure includes 826,703 confirmed cases and 221,549 probable cases.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 826,703 221,549 1,048,252 Total Deaths 12,743 2,003 14,746

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.