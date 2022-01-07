Two Lowcountry pastors join national hunger strike protesting voting rights

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) – Two Lowcountry pastors have joined a national hunger strike to protest for voting rights, saying laws restrict people’s ability to vote.

The Rev. Darien Jones, of Moncks Corner AME Church, said the voting rights the 25 faith leaders are calling for are similar to what Dr. Martin Luther King marched for in the 1960s.

He said the strike, which runs for 11 days through Martin Luther King Day, is also a spiritual and moral commitment.

“You stand on what the founders of this nation stood on, and that is that we are all created free and equal,” Jones said. “Under the guise and protection of the law, we all have a right to voting, and to restrict us is not only illegal but to restrict us is immoral.”

