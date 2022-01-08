SC Lottery
Bond denied for Dorchester County man accused of Friday morning murder

Nathan Ziegler appeared in bond court Saturday morning, facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.(Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of murder in Dorchester County will remain behind bars after appearing before a judge for the first time since the alleged crime.

Nathan Ziegler appeared in bond court Saturday morning, facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

A judge denied bond for the murder charge but said Ziegler will go before a circuit court judge within 30 days to address his bond again.

This stems from an incident Friday morning when Dorchester County deputies responded to Johnson Road. They say Ziegler and the victim, 82-year-old Charles Young, lived there.

According to DCSO, the responding deputy located a gunshot wound on Young just below the neck. A report states that a witness said there was an exchange between Young and Ziegler before they heard the gunshot.

The sheriff’s office says their investigation is ongoing.

