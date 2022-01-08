SC Lottery
Charleston Co. seeking public comment on county redistricting maps

Charleston County Council is asking for public comments on three maps options for redistricting.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Council is asking for public comments on three maps options for redistricting.

The map options can be found online and digitally at all Charleston County Public Library branches.

County officials say census data shows a total population increase of 58,026 in the county, but says the number of Black residents decreased while those identified as White or Hispanic both saw increases.

U.S. Census data shows the population in Charleston County increased from 350,209 in 2010 to 408,235 in 2020.

Charleston County Council is scheduled to hold the first reading of the redistricting maps on Thursday and hold a public hearing and second reading on Jan. 18. The final reading for the new maps is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Charleston County officials are encouraging public comments. Those comments can be emailed to redistricting@charlestoncounty.org

