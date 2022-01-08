SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Chinese American man attacked in NYC dies months later

Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31.
Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a Chinese American man who was brutally attacked in April while collecting cans in East Harlem has died of his injuries.

Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31 and that the attack has now been deemed a homicide.

Forty-nine-year-old Jarrod Powell was previously charged with attempted murder, felony assault and hate crimes charges. A message was left seeking comment with his lawyers.

Prosecutors say Powell attacked Ma from behind, knocked him to the ground and repeatedly kicked his head.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stopped in West Ashley as police investigate a shooting Friday night.
Police respond to I-526 after vehicle damaged, person injured in shooting
Deputies have charged 62-year-old Nathan Wesley Ziegler with murder and possession of a firearm...
One person dead, another in custody following Dorchester Co. shooting
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is out on bond after speeding over 150 miles...
Deputies: man out on bond after speeding over 150 mph on I-26
Authorities are looking for 21-year-old Dionte Mitchell who is wanted on two counts of murder...
Investigators identify wanted man suspected of killing 2 women on Seabrook
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son

Latest News

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services
States are scrambling to keep up with COVID surge. (Source: CNN Newsource)
States scramble to keep up with COVID surge
Nathan Ziegler appeared in bond court Saturday morning, facing charges of murder and possession...
Bond denied for Dorchester County man accused of Friday morning murder
North Charleston Police
Police investigating deadly Saturday morning shooting