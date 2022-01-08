Clark’s Career Day Not Enough at Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Citadel’s Stephen Clark scored a career-high 22 points to lead the Bulldogs in an 85-67 loss at Chattanooga Saturday afternoon.

Game Information

Score: Chattanooga 85, The Citadel 67

Records: Chattanooga (13-3, 3-0), The Citadel (6-7, 0-2)

Location: McKenzie Arena (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Series: UTC leads 69-19

How it Happened

· Jason Roche got off to a good start from beyond the arc as he converted a four-point play and hit another three-pointer to pull the Bulldogs within four with just over 12 minutes to go in the half.

· The Bulldogs would get back-to-back three-pointers from David Maynard and Roche to pull within a point with 8:14 to go in the opening half.

· The Citadel got a layup from Rudy Fitzgibbons III and then a triple from him to make it a 36-31 game at the half.

· Stephen Clark scored 10-straight points during a stretch in the second half to keep the Bulldogs within eight points.

· The Bulldogs would be unable to get any closer the remainder of the game.

Inside the Box Score

· Stephen Clark recorded his first career 20-point game. He finished with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field. She scored 16 of his points in the second half.

· Clark also added six rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots.

· Jason Roche finished 5-of-8 from beyond the arc for 16 points. It was his eighth game this season with at least four three-pointers made.

· Rudy Fitzgibbons III came off the bench to score 13 points and had out four assists.

Up Next

The Bulldogs begin a three-game home stretch as they welcome UNCG to McAlister Field House on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.