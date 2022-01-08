Deputies search for missing 14-year-old girl

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl.

Makayla Speakman, 14, was reported missing from her home in the 100 block of Delaney Circle in Summerville on Tuesday, according to Lt. Rick Carson.

She was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a black hoodie with white lettering and no shoes.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office released these photos of 14-year-old Makayla Speakman, who they say was reported missing from her Summerville home on Tuesday. She has not attended school since Wednesday, they say. (Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say she has not attended school since Wednesday.

She may be in the area of Parish Park off Travelers Boulevard.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Detective Sgt. C. Easterlin at 843-832-0314 or via email at ceasterlin@dorchestercountysc.gov.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.