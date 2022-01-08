SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry high school basketball scores (1/7)

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Colleton Co. 57, Bluffton 55 - Deshaun Blocker had 14 to lead Colleton who improve to 5-7

Cross 50, Charleston Charter 24

First Baptist 88, Pinewood Prep 70 - Matty Foor led the way with 23 points for the Hurricanes in the win.

North Charleston 50, Hanahan 41

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 50, Bishop England 40 - Oceanside moves to 8-5 on the year with the win led by Makhi Rivers who had 13 points. Cole Alexander has 16 points to lead the Bishops who fall to 6-9.

Orangeburg Prep 73, Charleston Collegiate 43

Summerville 66, Stratford 49

Woodland 75, Lake Marion 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop England 63, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 41 - Ella Schar led the way for Bishop England with 16 points to help BE improve to 7-5. The Landsharks were led by Ella Mae Schepp’s 12 points as the fell to 5-3.

Bluffton 54, Colleton County 36

Burke 43, Philip Simmons 42

Colleton Prep 37, Thomas Heyward Academy 29

First Baptist 61, Pinewood Prep 27 - Tiana Spann had 20 points to lead the Hurricanes to the win.

James Island 55, Lucy G. Beckham 50

Military Magnet Academy 81, St. John’s 17

Patrick Henry Academy 59, Dorchester Academy 33

Philip Simmons 70, Burke 37

St. John’s Christian Academy 50, Low Country Prep 24

Summerville 36, Stratford 30 F/OT

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is out on bond after speeding over 150 miles...
Deputies: man out on bond after speeding over 150 mph on I-26
Traffic stopped in West Ashley as police investigate a shooting Friday night.
Police respond to I-526 after vehicle damaged, person injured in shooting
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed after a crash on I-26 in Berkeley...
One killed in Thursday night crash on I-26 in Berkeley Co.
Authorities are looking for 21-year-old Dionte Mitchell who is wanted on two counts of murder...
Investigators identify wanted man suspected of killing 2 women on Seabrook

Latest News

VIDEO: Summerville sweeps Stratford, North Charleston, Oceanside, Philip Simmons get wins on...
VIDEO: Summerville sweeps Stratford, North Charleston, Oceanside, Philip Simmons get wins on Friday
The Stingrays opened a weekend series in Florida with an 8-3 loss on Friday
Stingrays Drop Opener in Florida
Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday
CofC volleyball signs Wando alum Brynn Whitehair
Nick Eason
Clemson hires former Tigers DE Nick Eason as assistant coach