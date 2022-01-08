Lowcountry high school basketball scores (1/7)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Colleton Co. 57, Bluffton 55 - Deshaun Blocker had 14 to lead Colleton who improve to 5-7

Cross 50, Charleston Charter 24

First Baptist 88, Pinewood Prep 70 - Matty Foor led the way with 23 points for the Hurricanes in the win.

North Charleston 50, Hanahan 41

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 50, Bishop England 40 - Oceanside moves to 8-5 on the year with the win led by Makhi Rivers who had 13 points. Cole Alexander has 16 points to lead the Bishops who fall to 6-9.

Orangeburg Prep 73, Charleston Collegiate 43

Summerville 66, Stratford 49

Woodland 75, Lake Marion 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop England 63, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 41 - Ella Schar led the way for Bishop England with 16 points to help BE improve to 7-5. The Landsharks were led by Ella Mae Schepp’s 12 points as the fell to 5-3.

Bluffton 54, Colleton County 36

Burke 43, Philip Simmons 42

Colleton Prep 37, Thomas Heyward Academy 29

First Baptist 61, Pinewood Prep 27 - Tiana Spann had 20 points to lead the Hurricanes to the win.

James Island 55, Lucy G. Beckham 50

Military Magnet Academy 81, St. John’s 17

Patrick Henry Academy 59, Dorchester Academy 33

Philip Simmons 70, Burke 37

St. John’s Christian Academy 50, Low Country Prep 24

Summerville 36, Stratford 30 F/OT

