Officers: 1 dead following Saturday morning shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one person is dead following a Saturday morning shooting.

North Charleston Spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to the 3600 block of Dorchester Road just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning in reference to a possible shooting.

Officers say they located a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Officers, along with bystanders, attempted to perform lifesaving measures on the man until Charleston County EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead, Jacobs says.

North Charleston Police are investigating.

