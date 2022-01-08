SC Lottery
One person dead, another in custody following Dorchester Co. shooting

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say one person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in the Dorchester area.

Deputies have charged 62-year-old Nathan Wesley Ziegler with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. He is expected to have a bond hearing on Saturday morning.

The investigation happened at 11:50 a.m. on Friday when deputies responded to 201 Johnson Road for a request for help. According to investigators, the suspect and victim lived at the address.

When deputies arrived on scene they located a witness, the victim, and the suspect.

“Found unresponsive and a short time later declared deceased was Charles Jacob Young, 82,” the sheriff’s office said. “The responding deputy located a gunshot wound just below the neck.”

A report states that after speaking with a witness, deputies, with assistance from a Harleyville police officer, took Ziegler into custody.

“The witness stated there was a very brief exchange between Young and Ziegler prior to hearing the gunshot,” DCSO officials said. “The investigation is continuing.”

