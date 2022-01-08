Police respond to I-526 after vehicle damaged, person injured in shooting

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officers have responded to I-526 in West Ashley in reference to a vehicle that was damaged by gunfire Friday night.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person in the vehicle was struck by gunfire and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers and detectives have responded to I-526.

SCDOT cameras shows that traffic is being stopped between Paul Cantrell Boulevard and the Westmoreland Bridge.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.